Bicyclist collides with Harbor police car

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Harbor Police vehicle was involved in a crash with a bicyclist early Saturday, officers said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of West Laurel Street and Pacific Highway.

It wasn’t clear exactly how the crash occurred, but a marked Harbor Police vehicle and a bicyclist collided, and the bicyclist, a 58-year-old man, had to be taken to a hospital, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

The bicyclist was being treated for injuries that were described as serious but non-life-threatening, Hawkins said. The officers involved in the crash were not injured.

San Diego Police Department traffic officers were investigating, Hawkins said.