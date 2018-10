Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so a special sail was hoisted on Oct. 5 down at The Embarcadero.

Yacht America, a 140-foot whale watching and entertainment ship, hoisted a bright pink, 125-foot tall main sail, which was unveiled to encourage those fighting against breast cancer.

Over 26,000 new breast cancer diagnoses will be made this year in California.

Learn more about Yacht America's Breast Cancer Awareness Month efforts here.