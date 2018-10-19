Woman seriously injured on Bird scooter

SAN DIEGO — A 65-year-old woman was seriously injured after losing control on her Bird scooter Friday.

Around 1:45 p.m., the woman and other family members were riding scooters northbound in the 900 block of Kettner Boulevard in the Marina neighborhood, according to San Diego police. She lost control, overturned and fell onto the asphalt, fracturing her right leg.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating.