Mugshot offers first look at East Village businessman’s suspected killer

SAN DIEGO — A mugshot released by officials in Virginia has offered the first look at a man suspected of disguising himself with a Halloween-style “old lady” mask and murdering the 49-year-old Ghedeer “Tony” Radda inside his East Village flooring business.

Kevin Eugene Cartwright, 51, is accused of killing the El Cajon father of two at Bottom Price Flooring on G Street on Oct. 10.

The booking photo, released by the sheriff’s office in Norfolk, Virginia — a waterfront city in the state’s southeast — dates back to charges from at least a decade ago. According to public records, Cartwright has a criminal history dating back to the 1990’s.

Cartwright has been held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon. Investigators are still searching for a potential accomplice in the murder, seen entering the store on surveillance video wearing a purple wig.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on the identity and or location of the female suspect is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.