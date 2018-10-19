SDSU suspends fraternity amid investigation

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University placed a fraternity on interim suspension Friday as it investigates a reported incident involving a fraternity house.

In a statement, SDSU said it is “investigating the report of an individual who required medical assistance after being present at a fraternity house near the campus.”

The university said it has reached out to the person involved and their family to offer support and resources.

The college said an investigation was underway but did not provide further details.