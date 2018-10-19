Police need help finding man suspected of shooting woman in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — Police released a photo of the man suspected of shooting a woman in a Point Loma parking lot earlier this month in hopes someone will help investigators track him down.

San Diego Police also included a photo of a car similar to the man’s red, 4-door Chevrolet Cavalier.

We need your help locating this homicide suspect. Anyone with information please call @sdcrimestoppers 888-580-8477. Up to $1000 reward offered. pic.twitter.com/oHz8wQ9CA4 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 20, 2018

Investigators believe 41-year-old Joe Benette Conway shot the woman in a Baron’s Market parking lot on West Point Loma Boulevard after people overheard the two arguing on Oct. 10.

Officials are also still trying to identify the victim. In addition to releasing a sketch, investigators described her as black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 156 pounds and in her late 20s or early 30s. Police added she may have given birth in the past few months.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SDPD’s homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 580-8477.