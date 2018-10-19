Police arrest man captured on surveillance footage in North County restaurant burglary

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of burglary and grand theft in connection with a break-in at an Escondido restaurant.

The owner of Pegah’s Kitchen, located near the intersection of South Redwood Street and West Ninth Avenue, called police at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to report the break-in, Escondido police Lt. Ed Bennett said.

The owner told police he learned about the burglary when he watched surveillance footage on his phone that showed the thief breaking the back windows to the restaurant with a baseball bat, Bennett said. The thief then entered the restaurant and came out carrying a safe.

Officers responded to the area, located the safe in an alley off Ninth Avenue and detained a man nearby, Bennett said.

No information about the safe’s contents was immediately available.

Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and arrested 37-year-old Anthony Cruz after identifying him as the man seen in the video, Bennett said.

Cruz was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of drugs, according to jail records.