‘Nothing short of a miracle’: 25-year-old instructor safely lands plane on I-8

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 25-year-old flight instructor safely landed a small plane on Interstate 8 in El Cajon late Friday morning.

No one was injured in the emergency landing, which one California Highway Patrol official called “nothing short of a miracle.”

A student-pilot had been preparing to land at nearby Gillespie Field when the plane suffered some form of engine failure, according to CHP. The instructor took control of the aircraft and managed to land the plane safely, avoiding homes, power lines and traffic as he touched down on the busy highway near the Mollison Avenue off-ramp for I-8 West, which was then blocked for more than an hour by the plane and police cars.

#breakingnews the guy in black is the #herooftheday. He's the #instructor who landed the plane. Again, not a scratch on the plane and no one was hurt! Just a bit of traffic on the 8 and Mollison exit is shut down where plane came to stop.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/k48J4IHann — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) October 19, 2018

The site of the landing was less than two miles from Gillespie Field. Officials said that mechanics may have to be called to remove the plane’s wings, because the aircraft was too wide to tow to the airfield.

The plane’s tail number, N8125Y, matched a 1979 Piper PA-28. The fixed-wing, single-engine plane with four seats and one engine is registered to a corporation called So Cal Leasing LLC, based in El Cajon.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating what led up to the engine failure.