Pedestrian struck, rescued From underneath vehicle near I-805 onramp

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was rescued from underneath a vehicle Friday after she was struck near an Interstate 805 onramp in the Mountain View area, authorities said.

The collision involving an SUV happened shortly before 6:20 a.m. near the Imperial Avenue onramp to southbound Interstate 805, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

After about 20 minutes, emergency crews were able to remove the woman from under the vehicle, local reported.

The woman was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Doerr said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances of the collision.