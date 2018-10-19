Man uses demand note to rob Wells Fargo bank ranch in North County

VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies Friday were searching for a man suspected of using a demand note to rob a Wells Fargo bank branch in Vista.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday at the branch located near the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Arnold Aldana.

The thief did not use or display a weapon but handed over a demand note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Aldana said.

A detailed description of the thief was not immediately available. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Detectives from the sheriff’s substation in Vista were investigating the robbery and anyone with information about the incident was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.