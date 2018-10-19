OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police sought the public’s help Friday locating an 80-year-old man reported missing in Oceanside.

Richard Teller suffers from medical conditions that require medication, said police. He does not have his medications with him.

Teller was last seen at his home at 10 p.m. Thursday, said police.

Teller is described as a white male, 5’9″, 190 lbs., with short gray hair and hazel eyes. Authorities are uncertain what clothing Teller was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

He is believed to be driving a black 2006 Cadillac CTS with California license plate 5YDG829.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department )760) 435-4900.