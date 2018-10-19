Former SDSU baseball star hailed as hero for safely landing plane on freeway

SAN DIEGO – The 25-year-old flight instructor being hailed as a hero for safely landing a plane on Interstate 8 in El Cajon Friday morning is a former San Diego State baseball player, a university spokesperson confirmed.

That instructor is Ryan Muno, Assistant Media Relations Director Martin Foley told FOX 5. Muno was a first baseman and graduated in 2015.

“That guy in the Black is @Big_Munes. Thankful everybody is safe #aztecforlife,” SDSU Baseball tweeted.

2015 @SDSU alum Ryan Muno: – Three-time @MountainWest champion

– 2013 All-MW Second Team selection

– 2014 Lafayette Regional All-Tournament Team

– 11th in @SDSUBaseball history in career doubles Most importantly:

– Lander of a plane on the 8 / saver of multiple lives today https://t.co/9GxrGE1wj7 — Mart Foley (@mart_fo) October 20, 2018

No one was injured in the emergency landing, which one California Highway Patrol official called “nothing short of a miracle.”

A student-pilot had been preparing to land at nearby Gillespie Field when the engine failed, according to CHP. The instructor took control of the aircraft and managed to land the plane safely, avoiding homes, power lines and traffic as he touched down on the busy highway, originally blocking two lanes of freeway before guiding the plane to the Mollison Avenue off-ramp for I-8 West, which was still blocked as of 4 p.m.

The site of the landing was less than two miles from Gillespie Field. Officials said that mechanics may have to be called to remove the plane’s wings, because the aircraft was too wide to tow to the airfield.

The plane’s tail number, N8125Y, matched a 1979 Piper PA-28. The fixed-wing, single-engine plane with four seats and one engine is registered to a corporation called So Cal Leasing LLC, based in El Cajon.

The FAA and NTSB were investigating what led up to the engine failure.