Thieves hold employees at gunpoint, take off with phones at PB Verizon store

SAN DIEGO — Two thieves, one armed with a gun, robbed a Pacific Beach cellphone store Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

The men entered the Verizon store in the 1600 block of Garnet Avenue about 4 p.m., threatened employees with the weapon and ordered them into a back office, according to San Diego police.

After looting a safe, the robbers — both of whom were wearing dark- colored pants and hooded jackets — then left the business and walked away to the east, Officer Robert Heims said.