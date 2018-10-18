Thieves caught on video stealing from marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Surveillance video shows the thieves who hit the Intrepid Landing Marina in Point Loma just after midnight October 12.

“That morning my boss was like ‘hey, did you take the paddle boards?' I looked down, I went straight to the cameras," said marina manager Marisol Prieto.

That camera footage shows a man jumping the marina gate and heading straight for the paddle boards.

“He wiggled them out. There were three at one point, now there’s only one. It took him no more than 5 to 10 minutes," said Prieto.

Prieto says the boards are worth about $500 apiece.

Once the man got the boards over the fence, his partner in crime helped carry and load them onto a truck and off they went.

About two hours later at the Silver Gate Yacht Club about a mile away, what appears to be the same thief who took the boards is caught on video trying to steal a bike. But he left the bike behind after spotting security cameras.

“It’s just disgusting – they’re so bold to come in here and take their time to steal stuff. We have members who live aboard so I’m concerned, like, what if one of our members would have came up, saw him – what would have happened?" said manager Celeste Leginski.

Meanwhile, Prieto says in the past couple of months there’s been an uptick in crime around the marinas.

“We’ve heard of other marinas getting hit -- boards stolen, car break-ins. And then you never know if they want to come back and get something bigger," said Prieto.

San Diego Harbor police were investigating.