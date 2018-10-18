SUV crashes into La Mesa home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. - A driver lost control of his SUV and smashed into a house in La Mesa, authorities said.

Three people were inside the house on the 6000 block of Veemac Avenue when the vehicle crashed into it at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, La Mesa police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. None of the residents were hurt.

Officers were investigating. As of Thursday morning, it had not been determined if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Red Cross was assisting the residents and their dogs.