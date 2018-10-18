× San Diego restaurants take part in Dine Out for the Cure

SAN DIEGO – Add some pink flare and grab some grub at any of the many generous restaurants, bakeries and coffeehouses participating in Susan G. Komen’s food-centric fundraiser.

In the last 5 years, local eateries have raised $90,000 which is equivalent to the cost of 250 ultrasounds, 241 mammograms and 120 breast prostheses for uninsured and underinsured women and men, according to the Susan G. Komen organization.

List of participating restaurants