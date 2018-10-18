Police still searching for answers about man found floating off Mission Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for information about an Egyptian man who was found dead under potentially suspicious circumstances in the ocean off the coast of Mission Beach.

The body of 37-year-old Haitham "Max" Elshayeb was floating about 2 1/2 miles from shore when a fisherman on a boat spotted it shortly before 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10, according to San Diego police.

The body, clad only in surfer-style shorts, bore no obvious signs of traumatic injuries, Lt. Anthony Dupree said. A possibly suspicious circumstance, however, was a chain wrapped around the dead man's waist, though it might have been used simply as a belt or style accessory, the lieutenant said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the fatality "out of an abundance of caution," and the fatality has been classified as a suspicious death, Dupree said. A ruling on the cause of Elshayeb's death remained on hold this week pending completion of postmortem exams.

Police hope to contact people who had contact with Elshayeb in the days and weeks leading to his death, Dupree said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.