Paramedics find tortoise strolling East County streets

EL CAJON, Calif. — Someone lost a slow-moving friend — and Heartland Fire and Rescue is trying to reunite them.

According to a post from the East County fire service, paramedics “came across a rather interesting patient slowly traveling down the sidewalks of El Cajon near Emerald and Washington Streets” early Thursday evening.

“Unable to outrun the paramedics, and possibly suffering from a little ‘shell shock,'” the post cheekily explains, “it was transported to our El Cajon Animal Shelter to be checked out and held until the owner can come by and claim it.”

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.