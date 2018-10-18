Man breaks into East County home, sexually assaults young girl

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in Lemon Grove early Thursday.

The man entered the family’s home in the 7000 block of Canton Drive around 2 a.m. A family member confronted the man and tried to restrain him, but he was able to escape. The man had assaulted one of the two young children in the home, deputies said.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black gym pants and may have left the home on a skateboard.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.