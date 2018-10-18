Man arrested in East Village businessman slaying

SAN DIEGO – A man who allegedly murdered the proprietor of an East Village flooring-materials store at the victim’s downtown business while wearing a Halloween-style old-lady mask is in custody, facing charges of murder and robbery, San Diego police reported Thursday.

Kevin Eugene Cartwright, 51, allegedly killed 49-year-old Ghedeer “Tony” Radda of El Cajon, a married father of two young children, last week at Bottom Price Flooring in the 1000 block of G Street.

Police believe these two disguised people entered an East Village business and killed the owner.

Homicide detectives arrested Cartwright in El Cajon on Wednesday, Lt. Matt Dobbs said. It was unclear what led them to identify Cartwright as the suspected killer.

A customer made an emergency call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to report finding Radda dead in his store. The victim’s cause of death and details about the alleged robbery that apparently precipitated the killing have not been released.

A surveillance camera at the victim’s downtown business captured images of the suspected murderer, who was accompanied by a woman wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket and a purple wig. She remains unidentified and at large.

Ghedeer “Tony” Radda was found dead inside his business by a customer. Police say he may have been murdered.

Radda, who owned and operated his flooring business for 16 years, is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 8 and 5, according to a GoFundMe.com page set up to assist his family.

A statement on the donation website memorializes the victim as a “charming, soft-spoken man with a heart of gold.”

“Ghedeer meant everything to his family,” the online tribute states. “Together, they have lost a husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and nephew whom they loved immensely.”

Cartwright was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

