Humane Society helps Florida shelters make room for pets displaced by hurricane

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Humane Society received 93 dogs from animal shelters in the Florida panhandle, allowing the shelters to make room for animals displaced due to Hurricane Michael.

An airplane delivered the dogs to Gillespie Field on Thursday. Volunteers met the animals with open arms and transported them to the several shelters throughout the county.

Brittany Pullin, a member of SeaWorld's rescue team, was at the airstrip to lend a hand.

"These dogs are super cute," said Pullin. "On the rescue team we are usually helping marine wildlife, but our main goal is making sure these animals get a second chance at life."

Officials say more animals will be flown to other parts of the West Coast. The dogs will now be prepared for the adoption process.