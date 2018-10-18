Driver rams deputy patrol car during chase in El Cajon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. - An allegedly intoxicated motorist was arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase from Santee to El Cajon, where he crashed the truck he was driving.

Deputies attempted to pull over the man driving a pickup truck on Mission Gorge Road for a traffic violation at about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Montan said.

The man fled and entered a nearby mobile home park, where he was cornered by deputies, Montan said.

The driver then rammed a patrol vehicle before continuing westbound on Mission Gorge Road, driving the wrong way in eastbound lanes for a brief time, Montan said.

The driver entered southbound state Route 125 before exiting on Grossmont College Drive and crashing into a fence in an El Cajon neighborhood, Montan said.

Deputies cornered the suspect at a cul-de-sac and deployed a sheriff's K9 unit, Montan said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading, Montan said.

No deputies were injured in the incident.