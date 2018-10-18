Daily Aztec: SDSU meningitis vaccinations may have been ineffective

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State students who received meningitis vaccinations provided by Walgreens on campus have been asked to go back and get their shots re-administered, according to the school’s campus newspaper, the Daily Aztec.

“We recently became aware that the vaccine temperature at the time of administration was not optimal,” reads a statement from Walgreens published on the paper’s website Thursday evening. “While we believe there is no associated safety risk, in order to ensure that recipients received full efficacy of the vaccine, we are in the process of contacting the students to offer re-vaccinations.”

About 350 students received meningococcus B vaccinations from Walgreens at clinics held at Viejas Arena on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8, according to the Aztec. FOX 5 was at the arena Oct. 5 as long lines of students waited for their vaccinations. Hours were extended longer than originally planned to accommodate everyone.

FOX 5 has reached out to both Walgreens and SDSU for comment, but has not yet heard back.

County health officials declared a meningococcal meningitis outbreak at the SDSU campus last month after three cases of the illness were reported.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.