SAN DIEGO — Crews made quick work of a fire at Camp Pendleton Thursday afternoon.

Flames were first reported in the base’s “X-Ray Impact Area” around 4 p.m. Roughly 10 acres burned before firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading further, Pendleton officials said.

Crews from Cal Fire, Oceanside Fire, North County Fire and the US Forest Service all contributed to the effort. No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

Forward progress has stopped and crews are now in mop-up stage. Thanks to @usfs_r5, @NorthCountyFire, @OceansideFD, and @CAL_FIRE for mutual aid support. https://t.co/kcOrPlu7Vb — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) October 18, 2018