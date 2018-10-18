Catholic church hosts another packed ‘listening session’ on sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- It was another packed house at the Saint Gabriel's Conference Hall in Poway Thursday evening where the Catholic Diocese of San Diego held another in a series of "listening sessions" regarding systemic sexual misconduct by church leaders reported across the country.

Church officials say the sessions are designed to give members of the public a chance to speak out, ask questions and suggest ways the church can do better. The meeting was the seventh in a series of eight meetings planned across San Diego County. The last is scheduled for Nov. 5 at University of San Diego.

Previous meetings have been filled to maximum capacity and Thursday was no exception.