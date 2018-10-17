Thieves smash store window, take off with dirt bikes in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Police are searching for two men who smashed a window at an East County motorsports dealer and took off with dirt bikes valued at $11,000 each.

Police were called to Vey's Powersports in El Cajon early Wednesday morning after a person spotted the two men smashing the store window from across the street. By the time officers arrived, the men were gone -- along with two dirt bikes worth more than $10,000 each.

Investigators were called to the store and will use surveillance video to try to track the thieves down, El Cajon police told FOX 5.

No arrests had been made as of late Wednesday morning.