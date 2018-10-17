Report: NFL owners discuss Chargers viability in Los Angeles as seat sales ‘struggle’

LOS ANGELES – The Chargers viability in Los Angeles was a hot topic discussed by NFL owners and executives this week, according to an ESPN reporter.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine tweeted Wednesday the Chargers have were struggling to sell personal seat licenses for the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood.

A major discussion topic among NFL owners/executives at this week’s league meetings is the Chargers’ viability in LA. PSL sales have been a struggle and team is expected to revise its Inglewood revenue goals sharply to a more realistic number: $400m to around $150m, per sources — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 17, 2018

The Chargers were looking to revise revenue goals by more than half, Wickersham reported, adding the amount could decrease from $400 million to $150 million.

The Chargers have been playing their home games at a stadium in Carson since relocated from San Diego following the 2016 season.