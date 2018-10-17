Pedestrian hit by car in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO – A car hit a pedestrian in the Oak Park area Wednesday, causing serious injuries, police said.

It happened shortly after 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of 54th Street and Haniman Drive, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Bourasa said. An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

A woman driving the Nissan sedan that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Bourasa said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.