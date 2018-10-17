Mother says men tried to lure boys into car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A mother in Otay Ranch is warning others after she said two men tried to lure her two young boys and their friend into a car.

Wendy Mays said the encounter happened Tuesday afternoon right next to Hillsborough Park. Her sons Aydyn Mays, 8, and seven-year-old Jaycob Mays told FOX 5 they were skateboarding when two men in a black-colored SUV approached them.

“[They] were acting pretty nice and said ‘hey I got an extra skateboard do you want it? Just come in our car and I can drive you to our house so you can see the skateboard,” Aydyn said.

Immediately, the brothers said they got a bad feeling.

“Scared they were going to take us and like kidnap us,” Jaycob said.

“I was feeling nervous that I wasn’t able to to see my family again,” Aydyn said.

The two said the men kept asking them to get in, but the boys repeatedly said no and then ran to tell their parents.

“At first they were so dramatic about what had happened that I didn’t really take it seriously and then the more they kind of were explaining what had happened and the more I asked questions the more concerned I got,” mother Wendy Mays said. “Just like that it could have happened in seconds and I’m so grateful that the boys knew to say no."

Now, the family is spreading awareness in their community.

“I want to tell other kids out there is watch out for strangers and never accept if they ask you to come to their house or get in their car,” Aydyn said.

People in the neighborhood are now talking about putting up more surveillance cameras.

The men were described as wearing safety vests. Chula Vista police said they are investigating.