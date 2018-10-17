× Man shot in back in Vista

VISTA, Calif. – A man was shot once in the back Wednesday in Vista, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports at about 12:15 a.m. of a shooting in the 500 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Mcneill said.

Deputies found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Mcneill said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Mcneill said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.