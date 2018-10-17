Man robs Oak Park bank without note, weapon

SAN DIEGO — A thin, baldheaded man in a gray track suit robbed an Oak Park bank Wednesday afternoon without flashing a weapon or using a demand note.

The thief, who appeared to be about 30 years old, approached a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 5100 block of Federal Boulevard and demanded cash shortly after 1 p.m., according to San Diego police. Police told the San Diego Union-Tribune that no demand note was used and no weapons were seen, the newspaper reported.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the bank and walked off to the west, toward Euclid Avenue. He was described as a slim, clean-shaven, roughly 6-foot-tall black man, Officer Steve Bourasa said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SDPD robbery unit at (619) 531-2299 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.