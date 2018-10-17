Man dies after suffering serious burns in Mission Beach fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The man injured in a fire at a building near the Mission Beach boardwalk Tuesday has died, family friends confirmed to FOX 5 Wednesday.

The man was badly injured and rushed to the UC San Diego burn unit after the blaze broke out at a two-story, mixed-use building near Belmont Park just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 5 is not releasing the man's name until it's confirmed that all family members have been notified.

Crews arrived at the building, which has residential units on top of businesses, and knocked down the flames in around 30 minutes, fire officials said. A witness who saw firefighters rescue the victim had described him as looking badly "charred."

Fire investigators determined Tuesday afternoon that damages were estimated at $500,000 to the building with $100,000 worth interior contents. The first floor businesses Dryer's Ice Cream and Kojack's were not damaged by the fire, but did sustain water damage.

Investigators said the fire was not arson and that they believe the fire was accidental. They also determined the fire started on the roof, though the exact cause remains under investigation.