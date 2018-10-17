× Maienshchein faces Gover in 77th Assembly race

SAN DIEGO – Political newcomer Sunday Gover is challenging Assemblyman Brian Maienschein’s bid for a fourth two-year term in representing the 77th Assembly District in Sacramento.

The election is Nov. 6 and the district includes Rancho Bernardo, Poway, 4S Ranch and adjacent communities, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Gover, 46, is a Democrat and Scripps Ranch resident who has lived in the district for 18 years. She is a real estate agent with a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, San Diego. She has never held political office and this is her first run for the Assembly. Gover’s campaign website is at VoteSunday.com.

Maienschein, 49, is a Republican and Carmel Mountain Ranch resident who has lived in the district for 42 years. The incumbent assemblyman in office since 2012 has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a juris doctorate from California Western School of Law. For two terms (2000 to 2008) he represented Rancho Bernardo and adjacent communities on the San Diego City Council. His campaign website is at BrianMaienschein.com.

