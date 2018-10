Candidates race to represent cities across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Across San Diego County, candidates are vying to represent their cities as mayors, councilmembers and other local leaders.

Here are some of the key races in the seven largest cities:

San Diego

City Council – District No. 2

Jennifer Campbell – medical doctor/professor

Lorie Zapf – San Diego city councilmember

City Council – District No. 4

Myrtle Cole – San Diego city council president

Monica Montgomery – attorney/civil rights advocate

City Council – District No. 6

Chris Cate – councilmember/council committee chair

Tommy Hough – broadcaster/environmental advocate

City Council – District No. 8

Antonio Martinez – school boardmember/healthcare educator

Vivian Moreno – council representative

Chula Vista

Mayor

Hector Raul Gastelum – Otay Water District director

Mary Casillas Salas – Chula Vista Mayor

City Council – District No. 1

Mark Bartlett – veterans caseworker

John McCann – councilman/Navy reservist

City Council – District No. 2

Jill M. Galvez – business owner/treasurer

Steve Stenberg – retired firefighter

Oceanside

City Council – District No. 2

Susan Custer – real estate businesswoman

Chuck Lowery – Oceanside city councilmember/businessman

Michael E. Malulani K. – educator/community planner

Esther C. Sanchez – Oceanside city councilmember/attorney

Dana Corso – businesswoman/community leader

Terry Warren “TJ” Johnson, Sr. – retired union electrician

Kristopher R. Kagan – finance executive/businessman

Lawrence “Larry” Kornit – cantor/project manager

Christopher Rodriguez – businessman/farmer

Escondido

Mayor

Sam Abed – Escondido mayor/businessowner

Paul “Mac” McNamara – businessman/college trustee

City Council District No. 1

Ed Gallo – councilman/businessowner

Consuelo Martinez – leadership development specialist

City Council – District No. 2

Nicole A. Downey – campus resource officer

John Masson – Escondido city councilmember

Vanessa Valenzuela – controller/finance manager

Carlsbad

Mayor

Matt Hall – Carlsbad mayor

Cori Schumacher – Carlsbad city councilmember

City Council – District No. 1

Linda Breen – engineer/small businesswoman

Tracy Carmichael – nonprofit executive/businesswoman

Barbara Hamilton – sustainability professional

David McGee – small business owner

City Council – District No. 3

Priya Bhat-Patel – health professional/businesswoman

Corrine Busta – businesswoman/veterans advocate

El Cajon

Mayor

Joel A. Scalzitti – Helix Water District president

Robert M. Weaver, Jr. – program manager

Bill Wells – El Cajon mayor

City Council – District No. 1

Ben Kalasho – councilman/chamber president

Gary Kendrick – El Cajon city councilmember

Vista

Mayor

Dominic D’Agostini – small business owner

Joe Green – councilmember/business owner

Judy Ritter – Vista mayor

City Council – District No. 1

John J. Aguilera – Vista deputy mayor

Corinna Contreras – community advocate/entrepreneur

City Council – District No. 4

John B. Franklin – business owner/councilmember

Tazheen Nizam – mother/business consultant

James Stuckrad