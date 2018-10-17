Candidates compete for county Board of Supervisors in districts 4 and 5

SAN DIEGO — After 23 years in office, supervisors Ron Roberts and Bill Horn are terming out as representatives of San Diego County’s 4th and 5th districts, respectively.

Here are the candidates vying to replace them in the midterm election:

Board of Supervisors – District No. 4

Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher and former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis are bound for a November showdown for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Dumanis, a Republican, resigned from District Attorney in July of 2017 after holding the position since 2003. She ran for mayor of San Diego in the June 2012 primary election but did not advance.

Fletcher, a Democrat, was elected to the California State Assembly District 75 in 2008 and served until 2012. He also unsuccessfully ran for mayor, first in 2012 and again in the 2013 race to replace the resigned Bob Filner. Fletcher changed his political affiliation from Republican to Independent in 2012 and then to Democratic in 2013.

Supervisor Ron Roberts currently represents the 4th District, which covers 100 square miles and approximately 630,000 residents. Considered the most ethnically diverse in the county, the district includes 50 neighborhoods, including City Heights, Hillcrest, Kearny Mesa, La Jolla, Mission Beach, Mission Valley, and Pacific Beach. The district extends north to UC San Diego, west to the Pacific Ocean, east to Encanto and south to Paradise Hills.

Board of Supervisors – District No. 5

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond, a Republican, will face Democrat Michelle Gomez, a San Diego County Commissioner and legislative analyst, in November as they compete for the District 5 seat.

Right now, Supervisor Bill Horn represents the 5th District, which spans nearly 1,800 square miles in the northern reaches of San Diego County and consists of almost 620,000 residents. The district covers four cities: Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and San Marcos.