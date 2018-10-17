× Aircraft makes hard landing at desert airport

SAN DIEGO – A pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday during a hard landing at the Ocotillo Wells Airport in Borrego Springs.

It was not immediately clear why the pilot was forced to make a hard landing about 8:40 a.m. at the airport, located off state Route 78 about 30 miles east of Julian.

The pilot, who was the lone occupant of the plane, suffered non-life threatening injuries, sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies said.

An air ambulance was requested to the scene, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said. But as of 9:40 a.m., the unidentified man had not been transported to a hospital.