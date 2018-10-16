× Your choices for US Congress

SAN DIEGO — On Nov. 6, San Diego voters will elect one U.S. Senator and five members of the House of Representatives, possibly changing the balance of power in Washington.

US Senator

Will long-time incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein be dethroned? We’ll find out on Nov. 6.

Based on numbers from the June primary election, Feinstein has this one in the bag and will serve her fifth full term in the senate. Feinstein, now 85 years old, won a special election for a seat at the Senate in 1992. She has been reelected in every race since 1994.

San Diegans voted 42.4 percent for Feinstein in the June primary, with Kevin De Leon trailing far behind at 9.4 percent, according to the California Secretary of State. Looking at the state in June, Feinstein blew her competition out of the water. She secured 44.2 percent of votes compared to second place’s de Leon’s who earned 11.5 percent of votes. Feinstein’s campaign website lists her top issues as health care, immigration, jobs and the economy.

Despite serving over two decades in the Senate, the California Democratic Party declined to endorse Feinstein this election, instead backing her opponent, Kevin de Leon. He currently serves in the State Senate representing District 24.

His top issues include clean energy, immigration reform, championing a $15 minimum wage and universal healthcare.

49th District Representative

The person who wins this race will replace Rep. Darrell Issa and represent portions of Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Republican Diane Harkey won the most in votes in the June primary. She is endorsed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa, Assemblyman Travis Allen, and Rep. David Valadao just to name a few. Harkey will support policies to improve water, power, transportation and public safety.

Her opponent, Democrat Mike Levin, has a strong list of endorsements as well. In addition to President Barack Obama, he’s backed by Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Kevin de Leon. Levin’s campaign prioritizes multiple issues including women’s rights, veteran rights, protecting animal welfare, and LGBTQ rights.

50th District Representative

This could be the nastiest race on the ballot, aside from California governor. It’s safe to say Republican Duncan Hunter and his Democrat opponent, Amman Campa-Najjar, are not friends.

Hunter secured 48.2 percent of the vote compared to Campa-Najaar’s 16.9 percent in the June primary. Despite being indicted on charges of misappropriating campaign funds for personal use, Hunter continues to lead the polls.

Three retired general recently joined Hunter’s attack on Campa-Najjar. They believe his paternal grandfather was part of a terrorist group, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Controversy aside, the two differ on political issues. Hunter’s campaign website says he is a ‘strong conservative.’ His priorities include increased border security, fiscal accountability, strong national defense and protecting taxpayers.

Although Campa-Najjar is a Democrat, his campaign slogan is “Country over Party.” Campa-Najjar’s campaign website lists women’s rights, healthcare, jobs and small business, education, military and immigration as his top priorities.

51st District Representative

Both men in this race are National City natives but belong to different political parties. Incumbent Democrat Juan Vargas won by a landslide in June, taking 63.7% of votes in the district.

Vargas lists public education, preserving equality and protecting necessary services for children, the poor and the elderly as his top priorities.

Republican Juan Hidalgo top priorities are jobs, education and public safety.

Vargas does not list his endorsements on his campaign website.

However, Hidalgo’s endorsements include retired Rep. L. Duncan Hunter, Congressman Duncan D. Hunter, Escondido Mayor Sam Abed, and Imperial Beach City Councilmember Lorie Bragg.

52nd District Representative

Residents of District 52 showed they are content with Incumbent Democrat Scott Peters in June. Peters earned 58.5 percent of the vote in the primary election.

Peters campaign website says he’s “devoted his life’s work to creative jobs protecting the environment, and improving the quality of life in San Diego.” He is endorsed by several San Diego politicians including Nathan Fletcher, Rep. Susan Davis, Rep. Juan Vargas and Assemblyman Todd Gloria.

Omar Quadrat, his opponent, is one of many younger candidates on the ballot. Quadrat vows to combat veteran homelessness, solving education issues, improving economic opportunity, and stopping homeland terrorist attacks.

The Republican Party of San Diego, Rep. Darrell Issa and the California State Assembly all back Quadrat.

53rd District Representative

Incumbent Democrat Susan A. Davis was the overwhelming favorite in the June primary. Davis won 64.1 percent of the vote compared to her Republican opponent, Morgan Murtaugh, who secured 14.3 percent of votes.

Davis has held the seat since 2000. Her platforms include improving the economy, preparing San Diego students for the global economy, fighting for military families and veterans, and improving San Diego’s infrastructure.

Murtaugh says she represents the values of the GOP. Her campaign website shows her desire to protect first and second amendment rights, protect individual liberty, remove marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, reduce the tax burden and secure borders. She also supports education, and veteran rights.