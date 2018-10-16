× Voter resources for the Nov. 6 General Election

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans go the polls on Nov. 6 to vote for governor and a long list state and local candidates and propositions.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

Use the links below to make sure you are registered to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and research the candidates and issues.

2018 General Election Guide

Here are some key dates up to and including Election Day: