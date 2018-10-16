Voter resources for the Nov. 6 General Election
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans go the polls on Nov. 6 to vote for governor and a long list state and local candidates and propositions.
Polls open at 7 a.m.
Use the links below to make sure you are registered to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and research the candidates and issues.
- CalMatters Guide to the Nov. 6 Election
- Ballotpedia
- Voter’s Edge Election Information
- Check Your Registration Status
- Find Your Polling Place
- View Your Sample Ballot
- Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations
- Voter’s Edge – In-depth information about what’s on your ballot
- California Secretary of State Election and Voter Information
- San Diego County Registrar of Voters Election Information
- San Diego Union-Tribune election endorsements
Here are some key dates up to and including Election Day:
- October 22: Voter registration deadline for Nov. 6 General Election
- October 30: Vote-by-mail request deadline (primary)
- Nov. 6: California Election Day!