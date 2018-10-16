‘Taylor Swift’ escapes her antelope enclosure at California zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – A year-old bongo named “Taylor Swift” decided to get up close and personal with visitors at the Sacramento Zoo.

Director of animal care Matt McKim said something must have scared Taylor Swift causing her to jump over the 7-feet-tall fence of her enclosure Sunday.

"I just heard a little commotion, the zookeeper yelling, 'Run, get away, leave' very excitedly and, 'Go the opposite way,'" zoo visitor Diana Louis said. "I was just a little bit scared.”

Louis snapped a photograph as an eastern bongo, a species of African antelope, walked toward her.

"Bongo, in particular, are incredible jumpers, incredible leapers," McKim said.

Zookeepers were able to get all of the visitors away from the area and into the safety of the gift shop while they herded Taylor Swift back into her enclosure, FOX 40 reported.

"I’m incredibly proud of the team and the emergency response yesterday," McKim said. "This whole incident was resolved in under 15 minutes."

He said employees train for events like this with yearly drills.

For now, Taylor, her mother and father are being kept in a cage behind the exhibit while the zoo works to decide whether they need to make their fence higher.

"Anytime you get your money’s worth at the zoo but I definitely did yesterday," Louis said.

FOX40 asked the zoo why the fence was not higher to begin with, but they said they simply did not think bongos could jump high enough to get over it.