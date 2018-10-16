Suspect arrested in window-peeking spree in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested a man suspected of peeping into windows of women in Pacific Beach.

San Diego police received six reports of a man looking in windows of unsuspecting women between September 11 to October 12, according to Capt. Tina Williams. The suspect of the described as a white man, bald, medium heights and a medium-heavy build.

James Wayne Hubbard, 48, was arrested Friday and booked into San Diego County Jail. He faces a half-dozen charges of peeping and one petty theft charge.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact SDPD Northern Division at 858-552-1700. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The arrest comes a little over a week after police issued a warning about a man who climbed through a window and assaulted a woman in her Pacific Beach home.

“We have no current information linking [Hubbard] to that sexual assault,” Capt. Williams said.