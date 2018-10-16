San Diego to honor In-N-Out Burger on 70th anniversary

SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego will honor In-N-Out Burger Tuesday by proclaiming October 16 to be In-N-Out Burger 70th Anniversary Day.

Harry and Esther Snyder founded In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948. To date, In-N-Out has 19 restaurants in San Diego and has been commended for its business practices and philanthropy since the Snyders started the company. Esther Snyder and her son, Rich Snyder, founded the In-N- Out Foundation in 1984 to support juvenile victims of child abuse and the company founded the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation in 2016 to support victims of human trafficking and substance abuse.

“In-N-Out Burger’s charitable giving speaks volumes to their company’s core values. I’m honored to recognize In-N-Out Burger for their commitment to enhancing the lives of San Diegans,” said San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate.

Cate will join a group of local and regional In-N-Out managers and officials including Slave 2 Nothing Foundation Executive Director Vince Beresford to deliver a proclamation honoring the company. Cate and the company’s officials will hold the ceremony Tuesday at the In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Kearny Mesa.