Overturned big rig spilling diesel fuel closes ramp in North County

VISTA, Calif. — An overturned big rig spilling diesel fuel caused a ramp closure in Vista Tuesday, said officials.

The truck overturned on the eastbound ramp on Highway 78 at Vista Village Way at 11:45 a.m.

The ramp will be closed until further notice while hazmat works to clean up the spill.

Authorities did not release any information on injuries or damages in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as more details become available.

33.194023 -117.247533