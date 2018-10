SAN FRANCISCO — A Mega Millions ticket matching five of the six numbers drawn Tuesday night was purchased in San Francisco, according to the California Lottery.

California didn’t sell the Mega Millions jackpot but we did sell a 5 of 6 winner in San Francisco. We are still waiting to see if they were jackpot winners in other states. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 17, 2018

There was no ticket that matched all six numbers, boosting the jackpot for Friday’s drawing to a record $868 million. Those six numbers were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball 9.

💰 Tonight’s #MegaMillions winning numbers for the $667 million jackpot are 69, 45, 61, 3, 49 and Mega Ball 9 💰 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) October 17, 2018

Friday night’s potential jackpot is worth an estimated $868 million, or a cash lump sum of $494 million.