Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million after no winner Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, boosting the jackpot for Friday’s drawing to a record $868 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, which were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball 9.

Friday night’s potential jackpot is worth an estimated $868 million or a cash lump sum of $494 million. Tuesday night’s potential record jackpot was worth $667 million or a cash lump sum of $380 million.

The jackpot was last won in July, when 11 coworkers in California shared $543 million.