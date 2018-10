× Kitchen fire breaks out in El Cajon apartment

EL CAJON, Calif. — A fire started inside the kitchen of an apartment in El Cajon Tuesday night, but crews were able to keep the blaze from damaging nearby units.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue near Magnolia Avenue. Crews say the blaze began when an item was left on the stove.

The blaze caused significant damage to the apartment. No one was home at the time of the fire.

