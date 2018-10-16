Judge denies Qualcomm, FTC request for more time to reach a settlement in antitrust lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has denied a request from Qualcomm and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to delay a key ruling in an anti-monopoly lawsuit so the two sides can work on a potential settlement.

The FTC and Qualcomm filed a joint motion on Monday seeking 30 days before San Jose U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh makes a ruling on whether Qualcomm must license its standard essential patents to rival chipmakers, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Both sides said the delay would “facilitate the parties’ ongoing discussions concerning the potential settlement of this litigation,” according to court records.

Koh denied the request within minutes without explanation, according to court filings. A hearing on whether Qualcomm is obligated to license rival chipmakers was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18, but Koh announced last week that she would make a ruling without taking oral arguments.

It is unclear when Koh will release a decision. Qualcomm declined to comment.

Read the full article at The San Diego Union-Tribune.