Fire rips through Mission Beach apartment, near Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a mixed-use building in the Mission Beach area, authorities said

The blaze broke out shortly before 6:55 a.m. at a multi-story mixed use building at 712 Ventura Place near Belmont Park, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews arrived at the building, which has residential units on top of businesses, and knocked down the flames in around 30 minutes, Munoz said.

A Dreyer’s Ice Cream shop at the location was damaged as well as a restaurant near the building, Munoz said, adding that a structural engineer was requested to assess the damage.

Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene, Munoz said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out or if anyone was transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This story will be updated.