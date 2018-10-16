FBI seeks tips in 2 bank heists

SAN DIEGO – The FBI reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who carried out two Wells Fargo bank robberies in San Diego County in recent weeks.

The thief, believed to be 50 to 60 years old, handed demand notes to tellers at the Wells Fargo branch in the 5500 block of Balboa Avenue in the Clairemont area of San Diego on the afternoon of Sept. 11 and at a Wells Fargo branch in the 270 block of North El Camino Real in Encinitas on the afternoon of Oct. 6, according to the federal agency.

In both robberies, the thief did not display or threaten to use a weapon, but made off with undisclosed amount of cash and walked away.

The bandit was described as a thin, 6-foot-2-inch white man with dark gray hair. He wore a hat and sunglasses in an attempt to cover his face.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.