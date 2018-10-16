Developers hold community open house on Otay Ranch growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Members of the Chula Vista community were invited to an "open house" to view renderings and meet with developers about continued growth in Otay Ranch.

What is currently a 35-acre dirt lot just north of Otay Ranch Town Center Mall will eventually be home to residential units, a two-acre park, stores and a hotel.

Some who attended Tuesday night's event were pleasantly surprised by the plans.

"I can’t believe people are even opposed to it. I mean anything is better than tumbleweeds," said Lenny Gutierrez.

However some recent changes by developers to add another 300 residential units to the plan left others with mixed feelings.

"We wonder why the schools can’t handle the extra people and we wonder why the roads are crowded -- because we don’t stick to the plan that we originally laid out," said Mark Liuhe.

Developers with Baldwin and Sons say it’s all within reason.

"We just take one part of our project and go from the world ends of the allowable density up to the high-end of the allowable density," said the company's senior vice president, Nick Lee.

Lee also believes the same holds true for anticipated traffic with the extra future residents, saying "it will add more trips to the road than were there yesterday, but we think it’s within what is the road system can handle and more importantly what it’s been studied to handle."

Developers hope to have the amended plan go before Chula Vista's planning commission by the end of 2018 and presented to city council by the start of 2019.

In the meantime, previously approved development in the area is already underway.