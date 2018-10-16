× 3 retired generals join Hunter’s attack on challenger

SAN DIEGO – Three retired generals have issued a letter to voters in Rep. Duncan Hunter’s congressional district claiming that his challenger — Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar — is a national security risk.

The claim, circulated by the Hunter campaign, was immediately denied by Campa-Najjar, whose team denounced the letter as part of a series of racist attacks — and noted that the generals are also lobbyists with interests before the congressional committee that Hunter has served on, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Campa-Najjar is a Palestinian Mexican-American. His paternal grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, head of the intelligence wing of Fatah, the political party founded by Palestinian political leader Yasser Arafat, according to the newspaper.

Some Fatah members formed the Black September organization, a terrorist group that was responsible for a series of attacks against Israelis, including the 1972 killing of 11 athletes and coaches at the Munich Olympics.

“If Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar should get elected and sees secret information on U.S. military operations that would endanger members of his Najjar family in the Middle East, would he compromise U.S. operations to protect his relatives, the Najjars?” the letter says. “We would not bet the lives of our troops on the gamble. We hope you wouldn’t either.”

The generals were identified as retired brigadier general Terry Paul and retired major generals Randall West and T.L. Corwin. None responded to telephone messages on Monday.

